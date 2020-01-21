Loading articles...

Emergency watermain repairs could affect water pressure for downtown residents

Last Updated Jan 21, 2020 at 10:44 pm EST

Area affected by emergency watermain repairs. CITYNEWS

Downtown residents may be dealing with low water pressure after a watermain was damaged by a private contractor near Yonge and Gerrard Streets Monday.

Starting Wednesday at 7 a.m., the city will begin emergency repairs on the watermain and it’s expected to last until April 30.

Residents who live in the area from College Street south to Dundas and Spadina Avenue east to Sherbourne Street will be dealing with lower water pressure.

The city also says the repairs could cause a slight discolouration to the water, but it is still safe to drink.

If anyone does experience discolored water, those in smaller buildings (four storeys or less), it’s recommended they flush the taps by running water until it is clear. If you live in a high-rise, you should contact your property manager.

Anyone who ends up with no or extremely low water pressure should contact 311.

The work will be happening underground so no disruption to traffic is expected.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
Northbound 400 approaching highway 89 two right lanes blocked for a vehicle fire.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:53 PM
This upcoming Sat/Sun will be the 5th consecutive weekend with either rain or snow. Still too early to nail down ti…
Latest Weather
Read more