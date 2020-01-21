Emergency watermain repairs could affect water pressure for downtown residents

Downtown residents may be dealing with low water pressure after a watermain was damaged by a private contractor near Yonge and Gerrard Streets Monday.

Starting Wednesday at 7 a.m., the city will begin emergency repairs on the watermain and it’s expected to last until April 30.

Residents who live in the area from College Street south to Dundas and Spadina Avenue east to Sherbourne Street will be dealing with lower water pressure.

The city also says the repairs could cause a slight discolouration to the water, but it is still safe to drink.

If anyone does experience discolored water, those in smaller buildings (four storeys or less), it’s recommended they flush the taps by running water until it is clear. If you live in a high-rise, you should contact your property manager.

Anyone who ends up with no or extremely low water pressure should contact 311.

The work will be happening underground so no disruption to traffic is expected.