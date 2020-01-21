Loading articles...

Discount on fare between TTC and GO to end on March 1

Last Updated Jan 21, 2020 at 9:13 pm EST

A woman uses her Presto card to enter the Dundas subway station. (FILE/ CITYNEWS.)

The $1.50 discount Presto card users get when they use both the TTC and either the GO train or the UP express in one trip will end on March 1.

The program, called the Discounted Double Fare, was funded by the provincial government as a part of a three year agreement between Metrolinx and the TTC.

The province announced back in July of 2019 they would not continue to subsidize the transit discount when the agreement expired in March.

It paid $18.4 million a year to offset the cost of the discount for both transit agencies, but the Progressive Conservatives say the funding was designed to be temporary.

When the Ford government announced they wouldn’t be funding it any longer, Metrolinx and the TTC both said they hoped to engage in discussions to allow the discount to continue.

However, Metrolinx announced Tuesday it would be ending when the provincial funds run out.

A statement from Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said they will “bringing forward solutions in the near future to help our customers travel through the region using different methods of transit.”

The discount proved popular, exceeding it’s allotted budget by $2.6 million in 2018-2019 and was expected to do so by $6.7 million in 2019-2020.

Metrolinx has been on the hook for the shortfall since the start of the program.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
CLEAR - SB 404 approaching the 401.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:53 PM
This upcoming Sat/Sun will be the 5th consecutive weekend with either rain or snow. Still too early to nail down ti…
Latest Weather
Read more