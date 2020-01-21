Loading articles...

Deputies: North Carolina teen secretly taped woman for year

STATESVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old secretly recorded a woman in her bedroom for nearly a year, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Cody Daniel Wells of Statesville was arrested last week on five counts of felony secret peeping and was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

It’s not immediately known if Wells had an attorney who could comment.

Sheriff Darren Campbell says the unidentified woman discovered “an electronic video recording device” hidden in her home in western Iredell County.

The woman filed a report with the sheriff’s office on Dec. 20. The sheriff’s office said the peeping dates back to Jan. 1, 2019.

The sheriff’s office didn’t indicate what evidence led them to Well and no additional information on the case was made available.

The Associated Press

