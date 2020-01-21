Capital One: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.18 billion.
The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $2.49 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.
The credit card issuer and bank posted revenue of $8.63 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.43 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.35 billion.
Capital One shares have decreased almost 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed almost 3%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $102.19, a rise of 20% in the last 12 months.
