Man critically injured in Brampton hit-and-run

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter

A man has life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Police were called to Rutherford and Orenda roads, west of Highway 401, just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The driver did not remain at the scene.

The area is closed to traffic.

