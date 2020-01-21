Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
At least 8 hurt when truck, school bus collide in Arkansas
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 21, 2020 6:49 pm EST
HOXIE, Ark. — At least eight people were injured, including a child who was airlifted to a hospital, Tuesday afternoon when a school bus and a dump truck collided on a state highway in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.
Hoxie School District Superintendent Kelly Gillham said seven students and the bus driver were injured when the dump truck rear-ended the bus. She said many of the injuries were minor.
“All students were alert, able to communicate,” she said.
Gillham said one student was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, while others were sent to area hospitals. She said the students on the bus were elementary through high school age.
No fatalities were reported.
Arkansas State Police Spokesman Bill Sadler said the vehicles collided just south of Hoxie, about 120 miles (190 kilometres) northeast of Little Rock.
Video shows the bus on its side.
