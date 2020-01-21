8 Indians die after falling unconscious at resort in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Eight Indian tourists were declared dead Tuesday after being found unconscious in their room at a mountain resort in Nepal, police said.

Rescue helicopters were summoned and flew the tourists to the capital but they were declared dead at the hospital in Kathmandu, police official Hobindra Bogati said.

The eight tourists were part of a group of 15 who had travelled to Nepal from the Indian state of Kerala.

The resort at Daman is popular with tourists for mountain views and snowfall during winter. It is about 56 kilometres (35 miles) west of Kathmandu.

The resort was fully booked so the eight tourists were sharing the same room.

The official said the group reportedly turned on a gas heater inside the room while the windows and doors were closed.

