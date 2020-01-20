Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Newly graduated good boys soon to catch bad guys
by News Staff
Posted Jan 20, 2020 7:25 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 20, 2020 at 7:36 pm EST
York Regional Police held a special graduation ceremony Monday to welcome two of it’s newest four-legged members to the squad – York and Hux.
The canine rookies, both one-year-old Slovakian born German Shepherds, earned their badges after completing their basic training course in which they learned tracking, building and area searches, evidence location, obedience and criminal apprehension.
Officers also unveiled a new Canine Community Partner wall to recognize community members and organizations who have donated funds for the purchase of police service dogs, including Hux.
Along with tracking suspects and catching criminals, canine teams help with looking for missing people and evidence as well as detecting drugs, cadavers, explosives, firearms and ammunition.
The York Regional Canine Unit was launched in 1989. The first canine members were four pure bred German Shepherds donated by the Newmarket Lions Club.
The unit now has 15 dogs and 13 full-time handlers.
