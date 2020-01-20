TekSavvy launches ad campaign in latest battle with big phone, cable companies

TORONTO — TekSavvy Solutions Inc. has launched an advertising campaign seeking public support in a politically charged battle that Canada’s independent internet services providers are waging with the big phone and cable companies.

Ontario-based TekSavvy is Canada’s biggest independent internet service provider, but it’s small in comparison to the internet-arms of Canada’s major phone and cable companies.

The big telecom companies asked the federal cabinet in November to overrule a 2019 regulatory decision that slashes how much they can charge independent ISPs like TekSavvy that need to buy wholesale access to their networks.

The industry giants argue the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission overstepped its authority in August by cutting wholesale capacity rates by up to 43 per cent and chopping access rates up to 77 per cent.

TekSavvy vice-president Janet Lo says the Chatham-based company will use billboards, transit ads and other advertising to urge the public and politicians to support the CRTC and oppose a return to higher rates.

The cabinet has set Feb. 14 as the deadline for receiving comments on the issue and TekSavvy says it will collect comments through the website Paylesstoconnect.ca.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE, TSX:RCI.B, TSX:T, TSX:SJR.B, TSX:QBR.B)

David Paddon, The Canadian Press