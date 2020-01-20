Loading articles...

Teenager in critical condition after Scarborough shooting

Last Updated Jan 20, 2020 at 4:06 pm EST

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle.

A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Scarborough on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a call for the sound of multiple gunshots in the Markham and Ellesmere roads area shortly after 3 p.m.

A teenager was located with gunshot wounds in the area. He was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run in life-threatening condition.

Police say one person is in custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

