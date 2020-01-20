Poll suggests some don't think Canada should send troops to stop genocide

OTTAWA — A new poll suggests there are some in this country who believe Canada shouldn’t intervene militarily if there was a genocide taking place somewhere in the world.

The poll commissioned by the Association for Canadian Studies found that 29 per cent disagreed with the idea that Canada should send troops to a place where a genocide was occurring.

A further 11 per cent preferred not to answer the question.

The online survey of 2,295 Canadians by Leger Marketing was conducted the week of Nov. 11, 2019 and cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.

The findings are being released as global leaders prepare to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, a Nazi death camp during the Second World War.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will be among those gathering at Auschwitz for the commemoration next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2020.

