Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
by News Staff, The Canadian Press, The Associated Press
Posted Jan 20, 2020 3:29 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 20, 2020 at 3:33 pm EST
A Peel Regional Paramedic Services vehicle CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy
Peel paramedics say a man who was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga has died.
It happened Monday afternoon at around 2 p.m. at Dixie Road and Shawson Drive.
Police have closed the northbound lanes of Dixie at Shawson for an investigation.
The victim’s identify hasn’t been released and there’s no word on possible charges at this point.
More to come
MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION -Call in at 2:04pm -In the area of Shawson Drive and Dixie Road -Pedestrian struck, transported to trauma centre -Male has been pronounced at the hospital -Northbound Dixie will be closed -MCB will be invetigating pic.twitter.com/aAQLaJjbQi