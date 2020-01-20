Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel paramedics say a man who was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga has died.

It happened Monday afternoon at around 2 p.m. at Dixie Road and Shawson Drive.

Police have closed the northbound lanes of Dixie at Shawson for an investigation.

The victim’s identify hasn’t been released and there’s no word on possible charges at this point.

