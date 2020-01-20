Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,597.39, up 38.37 points).

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up 10 cents, or 8.93 per cent, to $1.22 on 17.4 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 2.63 per cent, to $5.19 on 6.1 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down two cents, or 0.72 per cent, to $2.75 on 4.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down three cents, or 0.25 per cent, to $12.08 on 3.7 million shares.

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA). Health care. Down one cent, or 6.25 per cent, to 15 cents on 3.4 million shares.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSX:BLDP). Industrials. Up 55 cents, or 3.49 per cent, to $16.29 on 2.45 million shares.

Companies in the news:

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). X. TekSavvy Solutions Inc. is appealing to Canadian consumers for support in a politically charged battle between Canada’s independent internet service providers and the big phone and cable companies. Bell, Rogers and Canada’s other major phone and cable companies asked the federal cabinet in November to overrule a 2019 regulatory decision that slashes how much they can charge independent ISPs like TekSavvy. The industry giants argued the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission overstepped its authority in August by cutting wholesale capacity rates by up to 43 per cent and chopping access rates up to 77 per cent.

Canam Group Inc. — A group of Quebec investors including the founding Dutil family is buying back the Canadian operations of the Canam Group architectural steel company, as well as certain assets in the United States and overseas, less than three years after selling them to a U.S. private equity firm. The transaction, which is expected to close in the coming weeks, will total more than $840 million and account for nearly 2,700 of the company’s 4,900 employees..

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press