Man wanted in death of ex-wife found dead in Toronto

Peel regional police say a man suspected of killing his ex-wife has been found deceased in Toronto.

Police confirm the body of Rakeshbhai Patel, 36, was found on Friday.

Patel was wanted for first-degree in the death of his ex-wife, Heeral Patel, 28, whose body was found in a green space on Nexus Avenue, near Queen Street and Highway 50, in Brampton on January 13, 2020.

Police say Rakeshbhai Patel’s death is not being investigated.