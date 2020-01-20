Loading articles...

Man wanted in death of ex-wife found dead in Toronto

Last Updated Jan 20, 2020 at 12:49 pm EST

Police said Heeral Patel, 28, who was last seen on Jan. 11, 2020, near Islington Avenue at Steeles Avenue West was found dead in Brampton on Jan. 13. Her ex-husband Rakeshbhai Patel was wanted for 1st-degree murder. He was found deceased in Toronto on Friday, Jan. 17,2020. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police

Peel regional police say a man suspected of killing his ex-wife has been found deceased in Toronto.

Police confirm the body of Rakeshbhai Patel, 36, was found on Friday.

Patel was wanted for first-degree in the death of his ex-wife, Heeral Patel, 28, whose body was found in a green space on Nexus Avenue, near Queen Street and Highway 50, in Brampton on January 13, 2020.

Police say Rakeshbhai Patel’s death is not being investigated.

 

