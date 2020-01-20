Loading articles...

Man struck by TTC bus in Etobicoke

Last Updated Jan 20, 2020 at 6:09 pm EST

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

A man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a bus in Etobicoke on Monday evening.

Police responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a TTC bus in the area of Islington Avenue and Rathburn Road around 5:20 p.m.

The man suffered head injuries and paramedics say he was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Northbound Islington Avenue is closed at Rathburn Road for the investigation.

 

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Yonge express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:46 PM
Today, Jan. 20th, marks the start of the coldest week of the year for #Toronto climatologically speaking. Average t…
Latest Weather
Read more