Man struck by TTC bus in Etobicoke

A man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a bus in Etobicoke on Monday evening.

Police responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a TTC bus in the area of Islington Avenue and Rathburn Road around 5:20 p.m.

The man suffered head injuries and paramedics say he was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Northbound Islington Avenue is closed at Rathburn Road for the investigation.