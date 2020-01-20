Imperial Oil ignored its own findings on climate change decades ago

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s disturbing and infuriating. Major fossil fuel companies are alleged to have known about the science of climate change for decades. One of them–Imperial Oil, the Canadian subsidiary of ExxonMobil–did its own research in the 1960s. But instead of changing its business model, the company ignored the findings and even spent money to promote misinformation. Today a journalist tells us how the company could have been a leader in the fight against climate change, but instead decided to profit off it.

GUEST: Murtaza Hussain, The Intercept

GUEST HOST: Richard Southern, 680News Business Reporter

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.