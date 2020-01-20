Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Imperial Oil ignored its own findings on climate change decades ago
by The Big Story
Posted Jan 20, 2020 5:06 am EST
Rich Kruger, president and CEO of Imperial Oil, listens to a questions as he speaks to the media following the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, April 29, 2016. Alberta is going in the "right direction" with its plan to ease production curtailments for oil producers who add crude-by-rail capacity, the CEO of Imperial Oil Ltd. said Friday, although he didn't commit to transport more oil by rail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s disturbing and infuriating. Major fossil fuel companies are alleged to have known about the science of climate change for decades. One of them–Imperial Oil, the Canadian subsidiary of ExxonMobil–did its own research in the 1960s. But instead of changing its business model, the company ignored the findings and even spent money to promote misinformation. Today a journalist tells us how the company could have been a leader in the fight against climate change, but instead decided to profit off it.
GUEST: Murtaza Hussain, The Intercept
GUEST HOST: Richard Southern, 680News Business Reporter