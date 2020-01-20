Growing natural-disaster response risks dulling Army's fighting edge: Commander

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian Forces members build a wall of sandbags at the underpass on Alexander Street to try to keep back floodwaters in Pembroke, Ont., on May 11, 2019. Canada's top soldier is warning that as the Army gets called out to a growing number of floods, wildfires and other natural disasters, there is a risk that work will hurt the force's ability to defend the country. An analysis by The Canadian Press last May showed the military had been asked to help with 10 weather-related disasters over the previous two years. That's compared to 20 such calls between 2007 and 2016. The number of soldiers involved has also increased as the size of the disasters has grown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
OTTAWA — Canadian Army commander Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre is warning that calling the military out to more and more natural disasters could hurt the army’s ability to train for war.
The past few years have seen the military sent to help with disasters across Canada, including floods, wildfires and ice storms.
An analysis by The Canadian Press last year showed the military has been called to help with 10 weather-related disasters over the previous two years, as compared to 20 between 2007 and 2016 and only 12 between 1996 and 2006.
Those disasters often occur in the spring and fall, which are the military’s prime training periods.
That may not seem important during a time of relative peace, but Eyre says training is essential to ensure the army is ready to respond whenever and wherever a threat to the country emerges.
Eyre says training has not yet been affected to a significant degree, but he says commanders are watching closely and that it would be “dangerous” for Canadians to start looking at the Army as simply a disaster-response unit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2020.