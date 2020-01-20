Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Former Montreal mayor can keep $268K severance despite fraud conviction: judge
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 20, 2020 12:48 pm EST
Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum arrives at the courthouse on Thursday, March 30, 2017 in Montreal. Quebec's Superior Court has ruled disgraced ex-Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum can keep more than $250,000 he received after he resigned from office, despite his conviction for fraud against the government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL — A court has ruled that disgraced former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum can keep the $268,000 he received from the city after resigning from office, despite a conviction for fraud against the government.
Quebec Superior Court ruled today Applebaum is entitled to the money because new rules prohibiting payments to elected officials convicted of crimes went into effect after he resigned.
Applebaum, who was first elected to council in 1994, became the city’s interim mayor in 2012 but was forced to resign the following year when he was arrested on corruption charges.
In 2016 and again in 2018 the provincial law governing severance packages for municipal politicians was modified to exclude politicians convicted of certain crimes from receiving any public money when they leave office.
The city of Montreal sued Applebaum to get its money back, but Justice Serge Gaudet says the law was not made retroactive and therefore the city’s former mayor is not required to return the money.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante told reporters today she is disappointed with the ruling and has asked the city’s lawyers what other recourse is available to recoup the money.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan 20, 2020.