City of Toronto workers vote in favour of strike mandate
by News Staff
Posted Jan 20, 2020 1:55 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm EST
Pedestrians walk outside Toronto City Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Canada is scheduled to release gross domestic product (GDP) figures on August 30. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Toronto city workers represented by CUPE Local 79 have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
The union says 90 per cent of those who voted on Friday said “yes” to a strike if needed.
Negotiations for new contracts between the City of Toronto and the union have been ongoing since early December.
The union represents over 20,000 people who work in various departments including public health, childcare, and long term care homes.
“City workers are expecting a contract that is fair and recognizes their hard work,” Dave Mitchell, president of CUPE Local 79 said in a release. “Our members took big hits in their last two contracts and this vote gives a clear signal that they won’t stand for more — they’ve had enough.”
“We’re united and determined to negotiate a contract that recognizes our members’ dedication to delivering high quality services to Toronto’s communities.”