What’s it like to be number one? Just ask Brett Kissel

Canadian country music singer Brett Kissel is having an amazing start to 2020. Less than three weeks into the New Year his single “Drink About Me” took the top spot on the country music charts.

“When we found out it official went number one, my wife Cecilia took me for a nice dinner with my kids and it was so special to spend that moment with them,” Kissel said.

Celebrating @BrettKissel hitting #1 on the charts today with his song ‘Drink About Me’ . Join the celebration tonight on @CityNews . @WarnerCanada @TheJUNOAwards pic.twitter.com/BbAffeLl8h — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) January 20, 2020

Kissel is the proud father of three kids — all under the age of four.

This year marks the new era of Brett, he said.

“For me, I think it’s just the headspace that I’m in and I think it’s a headspace I think a lot of people are in where they are trying their best to cross off things on their bucket list,” Kissel said. “They aren’t waiting until tomorrow, they’re doing it now, so that’s what I wanted to do with all the songs on this album.”

His risk paid off. When his album dropped on New Year’s Day, it shot up the charts. It was no easy feat for his single to go number one either– he had to knock off Justin Bieber’s collaboration with Dan + Shay “10,000 Hours” out of the top spot.

“I texted Dan + Shay when my song went number one,” he said. “See their song was number one for three weeks, and all I did was take a screenshot of the chart and sent it to them asking if we could still be friends…still no response.”

Oh, and besides the number one country single in Canada, Brett currently has one of the top trending songs in the world, according to Rolling Stone Magazine.

“I had no idea that it was doing so well, it wasn’t even on our radar,” Kissel said. “Rolling Stone published the top 25 trending songs or albums in the world and ‘Drink About Me’ was listed at number four in the world. Like what? You can’t write that stuff!”

He’s one of the most sought-after live performers in Canada, but what will a Brett Kissel tour look like?

“We want to do everything we can to build anticipation and let our fans know about where we are going, and how we are going to do it,” he said. “So what I can say is that we are going on tour, we are going across Canada.”

“I do have incredible special guests, we are going to play outstanding venues but… I can’t say anything for another month!”