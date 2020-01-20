Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
9-year-old girl injured by gunfire on Dallas highway
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 20, 2020 11:22 am EST
DALLAS — A 9-year-old girl was injured by gunfire after a man shot into a moving car on a Dallas highway, police said Monday.
Officers were searching for the man they said shot at least three times into an SUV Sunday. A woman was driving, with another man and her daughter as passengers, WFAA-TV reports.
The suspected gunman opened fire after a near-collision between his older, white sedan and the SUV around 9:30 p.m., police said. He pulled up alongside the SUV and fired into the driver’s side as both vehicles sped north on a highway in Northwest Dallas, according to police.
The girl was shot once in her left side, police said. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
Police described the suspected gunman as having a salt-and-pepper goatee and thinning hair.
The Associated Press
