Loading articles...

Young girl seriously injured after being struck in High Park

Toronto Paramedic Services. CITYNEWS

A young girl has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the High Park area of the city.

Emergency crews were called to High Park Avenue between Humberside and Glenlake avenues around 7 p.m.

The young girl was initially attended to by residents of the street before paramedics arrived on the scene.

She was transported to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

It’s not certain what led up to the incident but the driver did remain on the scene.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
Stalled tractor trailer blocking the right lane northbound 404 at 16th Avenue.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:52 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: I wish I loved snow as much as this guy!🤣 🐶 💕❄️I guess I’m just not worthy 🎶🎶
Latest Weather
Read more