Young girl seriously injured after being struck in High Park

A young girl has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the High Park area of the city.

Emergency crews were called to High Park Avenue between Humberside and Glenlake avenues around 7 p.m.

The young girl was initially attended to by residents of the street before paramedics arrived on the scene.

She was transported to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

It’s not certain what led up to the incident but the driver did remain on the scene.