Small earthquake reported in south-central Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A small earthquake was reported in southern Kansas on Sunday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck about 2 miles (3 kilometres) southwest of Hutchinson shortly after 1 p.m. No damage was immediately reported.

The earthquake happened near where several others have happened before in Reno County, The Hutchinson News reported.

Kansas began seeing a spike in earthquakes in 2014 that were blamed on wastewater injection wells from oil and gas production. The number of quakes began tampering off after oil prices dropped and regulations were enacted.

The Associated Press

