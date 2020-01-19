Loading articles...

Prairie ticket takes Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — A single ticket purchased in the Prairies won Saturday night’s $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

And the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 22 will be approximately $5 million.

The Canadian Press

