2 officers shot, suspect house on fire in Hawaii

Two police officers were shot in Hawaii on Sunday and a home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames, authorities said.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers had responded to an assault call near the base of Diamond Head when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

No arrests have been made.

The fire at the home has since spread to two neighbouring homes.

Police have closed several streets nearby. The public has been asked to avoid the area.