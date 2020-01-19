Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Extreme cold weather alert issued by the city
by News staff
Posted Jan 19, 2020 8:34 am EST
Last Updated Jan 19, 2020 at 8:35 am EST
Steam rises as people look out on Lake Ontario in front of the skyline during extreme cold weather in Toronto on Feb. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
The City of Toronto’s medical officer of health has issued an
extreme cold weather alert for the city.
Temperatures are expected to drop significantly Sunday evening, with a forecast low of – 15 C.
In a news release Sunday, the city said the medical officer of health issues these alerts only “when Environment Canada forecasts a temperature of -15 C or colder, or a wind chill of -20 C or colder.”
These alerts activate the city’s
cold weather response plan, which includes opening more shelter spaces and warming centres for vulnerable citizens.
