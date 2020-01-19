Loading articles...

Extreme cold weather alert issued by the city

Last Updated Jan 19, 2020 at 8:35 am EST

Steam rises as people look out on Lake Ontario in front of the skyline during extreme cold weather in Toronto on Feb. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

The City of Toronto’s medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert for the city.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly Sunday evening, with a forecast low of – 15 C.

In a news release Sunday, the city said the medical officer of health issues these alerts only “when Environment Canada forecasts a temperature of -15 C or colder, or a wind chill of -20 C or colder.”

These alerts activate the city’s cold weather response plan, which includes opening more shelter spaces and warming centres for vulnerable citizens.

 

 

 

