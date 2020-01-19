Extreme cold weather alert issued by the city

The City of Toronto’s medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert for the city.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly Sunday evening, with a forecast low of – 15 C.

In a news release Sunday, the city said the medical officer of health issues these alerts only “when Environment Canada forecasts a temperature of -15 C or colder, or a wind chill of -20 C or colder.”

These alerts activate the city’s cold weather response plan, which includes opening more shelter spaces and warming centres for vulnerable citizens.