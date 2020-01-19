Loading articles...

City outside workers vote to take strike action if necessary

Last Updated Jan 19, 2020 at 7:53 am EST

Pedestrians walk outside Toronto City Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (FILE/Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The City of Toronto’s outside workers are willing to walk off the job if they don’t get what they consider a fair contract.

Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 416 voted this past week for taking strike action if necessary.

The union’s president cautions against reading too much into the strike vote, however.

He said talks will continue but the union wanted to be prepared, just in case.

The union and city negotiators will begin meeting with a provincially appointed conciliation officer later this month.

CUPE 416 represents nearly 5,000 outside workers. Their contract expired at the end of December 2019.

||
