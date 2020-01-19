Loading articles...

China counts sharp rise in coronavirus cases, 2 in Beijing

Wong Ka-hing, the Controller of the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health holds a Wuhan Municipal Health Commission press statement of the new type of coronavirus, during a press conference at the Health Department in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan are reporting the first death from a new type of coronavirus. The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported Saturday that seven other people are in critical condition. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING — China reported Monday a sharp rise in the number of people affected in a pneumonia outbreak caused by a new coronoavirus, including the first cases in the capital.

The outbreak started in the central city of Wuhan. Authorities and media reports said the total number of infected people has topped 200. Wuhan authorities said a third person had died in their city.

Authorities in Shenzhan in southern China reported one case, and Chinese state media said Beijing had reported two cases.

Wuhan authorities said they had found 136 new cases, bringing the total in the city to 198.

The Associated Press

