Bodies of 11 Ukrainians killed in Iran plane crash sent home
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 19, 2020 5:41 am EST
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during his televised message in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Ukraine's president on Saturday evening addressed the nation after Iran acknowledged earlier in the day that it accidentally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 people aboard. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
KYIV, Ukraine — The bodies of the 11 Ukrainians who died when an Iranian missile shot down a passenger plane have arrived in Ukraine for a farewell ceremony.
They were among the 176 people killed in the Jan. 8 catastrophe, when a Ukrainian Airlines plane heading to Kyiv was brought down shortly after takeoff from Tehran. Iran acknowledged three days later that the plane was mistakenly hit by an anti-aircraft missile.
On Sunday, the bodies were brought to Kyiv’s Boryspil Airport aboard a Ukrainian air force plane. An honour guard solemnly carried the coffins into the airport terminal, where a farewell observance is to last until the evening.