Loading articles...

18-year-old shot at Texas high basketball school game dies

An 18-year-old who was shot during a high school basketball game in Dallas died from his injuries, police say.

A police news release said Marc Strickland died Friday at a hospital. He was shot Jan. 11 shooting inside a gymnasium during a game between Kimball and South Oak Cliff high schools.

A 15-year-old boy who was charged with aggravated assault after surrendering to police the day after the shooting will now face a murder charge, police said.

The shooting occurred during a fight near a concession stand, according to police. Teenagers were being escorted out of the gym when the gunfire began.

Police said a school district police officer was grazed by a bullet, but not seriously injured.

Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa has said that Strickland was a former student in the district and the 15-year-old was a current student.

Hinojosa said about 650 people were inside the gym when the shooting happened.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEARED: WB 401 at Renforth collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:52 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: I wish I loved snow as much as this guy!🤣 🐶 💕❄️I guess I’m just not worthy 🎶🎶
Latest Weather
Read more