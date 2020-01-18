Yemeni officials: 25 troops killed in Houthi missile strike

SANAA, Yemen — A missile attack launched by Shiite rebels in Yemen hit an army camp Saturday, killing at least 25 troops, Yemeni officials said.

The missile strike in the central province of Marib wounded around 10 others. Officials said they expected the death toll to rise as burn victims were rushed to hospitals.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk to the media.

The Houthi attack on the military training camp followed an ongoing barrage of assaults by Saudi-backed forces on rebel targets east of the capital, Sanaa. Those attacks killed at least 22 people on both sides, according to officials.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels have remained in control of the capital, Sanaa, since ousting the government of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi in 2014.

The conflict became a proxy war months later, when a Saudi-led military coalition intervened to restore the internationally recognized government.

The war has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced more than 3 million and pushed the country to the brink of major famine.

Ahmed Al-Haj, The Associated Press