Winning $50M Lotto Max ticket sold in Vaughan

A single winning ticket was sold in Vaughan for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

Three encore tickets worth 100,000 were also sold in Mississauga, Oshawa and Toronto.

The draw also offered two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, but neither were won.

The jackpot for the next Lotto max draw on Jan. 21 will be approximately $12 million.