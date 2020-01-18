Loading articles...

Winning $50M Lotto Max ticket sold in Vaughan

Last Updated Jan 18, 2020 at 8:36 am EST

A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS

A single winning ticket was sold in Vaughan for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

Three encore tickets worth 100,000 were also sold in Mississauga, Oshawa and Toronto.

The draw also offered two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, but neither were won.

The jackpot for the next Lotto max draw on Jan. 21 will be approximately $12 million.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:10 AM
UPDATE - now only two left lanes are blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:29 AM
Retweeted @GraffitiBMXCop: .@TorontoPolice officers from @TPSMotorSquad @TrafficServices @TPS13Div and @TPSAuxiliary will be at #ProjectWinterSurv…
Latest Weather
Read more