Snow system moves into the GTA

A significant storm system made its way into the Greater Toronto Area Saturday morning, prompting Environment Canada to continue its snowfall warning.

The government agency said the region can expect about 15 centimeters of snow.

The warning covers the city of Toronto and most of the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has a breakdown of how the storm expected to play out:

City of Toronto spokesperson Eric Holmes said they have 200 salt trucks, 1,500 workers and 1,100 pieces of machinery to help tackle the snow that falls through out the day.

He says to expect plows on the expressways right away, on major roads by the afternoon once five centimetres has fallen and in neighbourhoods by 9 p.m. Holmes added avoid driving if you can and take public transit instead.

Strong wind gusts of up to 50 km/h are also expected the agency said, allowing all that fresh snow to make for terrible visibility on the roads.

Provincial police say there have already been multiple collisions reported on the QEW between Niagara and Burlington due to the snow.

Multiple minor collisions now being reported on the #QEW from #Niagara to #Burlington, please drive accordingly in this treacherous weather. ^kw#SeeSnowGoSlow — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 18, 2020

Rob Kuhn, a severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada said the snow is expected to taper off to showers or wet flurries later Saturday afternoon.

Pearson airport says delays and cancellations are expected today. They are reminding everyone to check your flight status before leaving for the airport.