Small earthquake felt in Anchorage, Eagle River, centre says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — People in Anchorage and Eagle River reported feeling a minor earthquake Saturday, the Alaska Earthquake Center said.

The magnitude 3.4 earthquake hit at 4:48 p.m. in the Cook Inlet region, the centre said.

The earthquake had a depth of about 30 miles (48 km).

The centre said it believes the earthquake is an aftershock of the magnitude 7.1 Anchorage quake that struck Nov. 30.

The Associated Press