Loading articles...

Small earthquake felt in Anchorage, Eagle River, centre says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — People in Anchorage and Eagle River reported feeling a minor earthquake Saturday, the Alaska Earthquake Center said.

The magnitude 3.4 earthquake hit at 4:48 p.m. in the Cook Inlet region, the centre said.

The earthquake had a depth of about 30 miles (48 km).

The centre said it believes the earthquake is an aftershock of the magnitude 7.1 Anchorage quake that struck Nov. 30.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
COLLISION - Not a lot of room to get by northbound 427 collectors north of Rathburn.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:01 PM
Falling temperatures through the day Sunday will make for icy conditions as the day goes on. Dress for afternoon wi…
Latest Weather
Read more