Loading articles...

SIU called in after man injured in shooting near Scarborough City Centre

Last Updated Jan 18, 2020 at 1:33 pm EST

A Toronto police cruiser is seen behind some police tape. CITYNEWS/David Piedra/FILE

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a man was injured in a shooting near Scarborough City Centre.

Police were called to the area in the McCowan Road and Town Centre Court area just after 12 p.m. Saturday.

The man who was injured has also been arrested. It’s unclear if there were any other injuries or suspects taken into custody.

Details surrounding the shooting are still unknown and the SIU invoked their mandate shortly after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The SIU is called in to investigate incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @680NEWSweather: Whatever you're getting now is still going to get heavier as another pocket of high-intensity snow is on the way. Stay…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 6 minutes ago
Whatever you're getting now is still going to get heavier as another pocket of high-intensity snow is on the way. S…
Latest Weather
Read more