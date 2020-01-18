SIU called in after man injured in shooting near Scarborough City Centre

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a man was injured in a shooting near Scarborough City Centre.

Police were called to the area in the McCowan Road and Town Centre Court area just after 12 p.m. Saturday.

The man who was injured has also been arrested. It’s unclear if there were any other injuries or suspects taken into custody.

Details surrounding the shooting are still unknown and the SIU invoked their mandate shortly after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The SIU is called in to investigate incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.