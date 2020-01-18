Loading articles...

Quebec's police watchdog opens case after man shot dead by officer in Shawinigan

MONTREAL — Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after provincial police fatally shot a man Friday night in the city of Shawinigan, about 167 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Police received a 9-1-1 call around 9:30 p.m. about a man who seemed distressed and was allegedly chasing a taxi, according to a news release published Saturday by the watchdog, known as the Bureau des enquetes independantes.

The BEI said officers tried to reason with the man, who was allegedly holding a knife.

One of the officers fatally shot the man after he allegedly approached police in a menacing way, the BEI said.

Nine of the BEI’s investigators have been assigned to the case.

The BEI investigates cases where civilians have been seriously hurt or killed during a police intervention or in police custody and also probes cases involving officers accused of sexual misconduct or when the alleged victim is Indigenous.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press

