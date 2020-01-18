Loading articles...

Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles

Last Updated Jan 18, 2020 at 1:58 pm EST

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose for a group photo at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. A journalism expert says Prince Harry and Meghan may have been drawn to Canada's "deferential" media culture as they mulled their part-time move across the pond. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Stillwell/Pool Photo

Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will no longer use the titles “royal highness” or receive public funds after a deal was struck for them to step aside as senior royals.

In a parallel statement, the Queen said she supports their wish for a more independent life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced earlier this month they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family and planned to live part-time in Canada.

The details of the new arrangement that was made as a result of a meeting between the royals on Monday were also made public on Saturday.

The Sussexes will no longer use their “HRH” titles, but will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. They will also not receive any public funds for royal duties and will be required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments.

The statement released by the Queen also recognized “the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” read the Queen’s statement. “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

They will also be repaying the Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, where the Harry and Meghan will live when they’re in the U.K.

The new model will take effect in the Spring.

More to come

