Police: Officer-involved shooting at Atlanta mall

ATLANTA — Police responded to an officer-involved shooting at one of Atlanta’s largest malls, as terrified shoppers scrambled to safety Saturday night.

Atlanta police confirmed the shooting occurred at Lenox Square Mall in the city’s Buckhead neighbourhood.

No officers were injured, police said in a tweet.

Police did not immediately release any additional details.

The Associated Press

