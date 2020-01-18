Loading articles...

Police looking for missing man, 82, in the west end

Steve Dangov, was last seen early Friday morning at 4 a.m. in the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have set up a command post as they search for a missing 82-year-old man.

Steve Dangov, was last seen early Friday morning at 4 a.m. in the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road.

He is described as having a slim build, grey/white hair, a thick moustache and bushy eyebrows. Dangov was last seen wearing a blur jacket, black pants and a black cap.

A command post has been set up at 301 Dixon Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

