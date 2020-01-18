Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Poland: Far-right party chooses presidential candidate
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 18, 2020 11:49 am EST
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s far-right Confederation party on Saturday chose a lawmaker who previously led an ultra-nationalist youth organization as its candidate in the country’s spring presidential election.
Krzysztof Bosak, one of the 11 Confederation members elected to Poland’s 460-seat parliament in October, vowed to adhere to the party’s conservative Christian values.
Bosak, 37, said after his nomination at a party convention in Warsaw that he would work to promote patriotism and to make Poland a “strong nation of free people.”
As leader of the All-Poland Youth organization, Bosak helped organize an extreme-right march on Poland’s independence day that attracted white nationalists and neo-Nazi groups.
Confederation has support of some 8% of potential voters, polls show.
The presidential election is expected in May. Other candidates are the incumbent, Andrzej Duda, with backing from the ruling Law and Justice party, and Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska of the main opposition Civic Platform party.