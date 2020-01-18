Loading articles...

Ontario ticket takes Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — A single winning ticket was sold in Ontario for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The draw also offered two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, but neither were won.

The jackpot for the next Lotto max draw on Jan. 21 will be approximately $12 million.

The Canadian Press

