ETFO announces another 1-day strike at 4 boards, including Halton

The headquarters of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario are seen in Toronto on Sept. 4, 2018. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

The Elementary Teacher’s Federation (ETFO) has announced they will be holding another one-day strike next week at four schools boards across Ontario.

The union served five-day notice to strike on Thurs. Jan 23 at Halton District School Board, Lakehead, Niagara, Avon Maitland.

ETFO, which represents 83,000 teachers and educational workers, will start the strikes on Monday, shuttering schools in Toronto, York Region and Ottawa-Carleton. On Tuesday, elementary teachers in Grand Erie, Trillium Lakelands, Renfrew, and Superior-Greenstone school boards will walk off the job.

All four major teachers’ unions are currently engaged in legal job actions.

In addition to the job action planned by ETFO, Ontario’s English Catholic teachers and the province’s public high school teachers also plan to hold one-day strikes on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, AEFO launched a work-to-rule campaign Thursday and said its members will not be completing a number of administrative duties.

The Ontario government announced this week they would offering parents up to $60 day for those affected by the job action.

 

