Driver injured in North Etobicoke vehicle crash

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police are investigating after a driver was injured in a collision in North Etobicoke Saturday morning.

Police tweeted at around 10 a.m. that there had been a single-vehicle crash in the Albion Road and Carrier Drive area.

Toronto police Const. Caroline de Kloet said paramedics had to perform CPR on a person at the scene.

There are no other reports of injuries.

 

