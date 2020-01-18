Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Blue Jays unveil 'New Blue' uniform for 2020 season
by Sportsnet Staff
Posted Jan 18, 2020 3:28 pm EST
Toronto Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk stands to the fore as teammates Cavan Biggio (left) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. look on as the team launch their new blue uniforms during their Winter Fest celebration in Toronto on Saturday January 18, 2020. Grichuk wants Major League Baseball to punish the 2017 Houston Astros as severely as possible, including taking away their World Series championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled a new uniform Saturday that they will wear for the upcoming MLB season.
In an ode to their original uniforms from the 1970s, Toronto’s new jerseys will feature a light blue, which the organization calls “New Blue.”
The new jerseys, unveiled at the the team’s Winter Fest at Rogers Centre, can be worn during both home and away games.
Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro said in a statement that a poll of current players revealed a unanimous response to what management was hearing from fans on the design.
“With that feedback, the decision was very clear,” Shapiro said. “We are thrilled to share this original New Blue alternate uniform with Blue Jays fans across Canada.”
