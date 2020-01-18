Blue Jays unveil 'New Blue' uniform for 2020 season

The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled a new uniform Saturday that they will wear for the upcoming MLB season.

In an ode to their original uniforms from the 1970s, Toronto’s new jerseys will feature a light blue, which the organization calls “New Blue.”

The new jerseys, unveiled at the the team’s Winter Fest at Rogers Centre, can be worn during both home and away games.

Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro said in a statement that a poll of current players revealed a unanimous response to what management was hearing from fans on the design.

“With that feedback, the decision was very clear,” Shapiro said. “We are thrilled to share this original New Blue alternate uniform with Blue Jays fans across Canada.”