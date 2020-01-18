Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Basketball Hall of Fame temporarily closes for renovations
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 18, 2020 12:51 pm EST
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Basketball Hall of Fame is closing to the public for nearly two months in early February for the final phase of a $23 million renovation project.
Th interactive Jerry Colangelo Court of Dreams will be fully redeveloped during the closure of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.
In addition, the second floor will be deconstructed for a full transformation, the hall said in a statement this week.
The renovation includes the refurbishment of the hall’s dome, the addition of new technology and visitor experiences, a fully redesigned “High Above Center Court” experience, and a new Honors Ring.
The renovations are privately funded and are expected to be fully completed by June 1.
The Hall of Fame will be closed to visitors from Feb. 3 until March 25.
Springfield is a city near the Connecticut state line where Naismith invented basketball in 1891.
The Associated Press
