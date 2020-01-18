Loading articles...

Basketball Hall of Fame temporarily closes for renovations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Basketball Hall of Fame is closing to the public for nearly two months in early February for the final phase of a $23 million renovation project.

Th interactive Jerry Colangelo Court of Dreams will be fully redeveloped during the closure of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

In addition, the second floor will be deconstructed for a full transformation, the hall said in a statement this week.

The renovation includes the refurbishment of the hall’s dome, the addition of new technology and visitor experiences, a fully redesigned “High Above Center Court” experience, and a new Honors Ring.

The renovations are privately funded and are expected to be fully completed by June 1.

The Hall of Fame will be closed to visitors from Feb. 3 until March 25.

Springfield is a city near the Connecticut state line where Naismith invented basketball in 1891.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @SteveRobertsTO: Hey road turkeys! Give em space! Here's what NOT to do when behind the snowplows on the highway... Pro tip: You ar…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 11 minutes ago
Whatever you're getting now is still going to get heavier as another pocket of high-intensity snow is on the way. S…
Latest Weather
Read more