1 stabbed in Brampton overnight

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is seen in a file photo posted on Twitter on Dec. 6, 2018. HANDOUT/Twitter

One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Brampton overnight.

Peel police were called to Airport Road and Steeles Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. for a disturbance.

The victim was located on the scene and was taken to a trauma centre. Police say the victim is now in stable condition in hospital.

There’s no word yet on any suspect details.

