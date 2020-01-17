Loading articles...

S&P/TSX composite in record territory for another day, U.S. stocks mixed

The fading name on the building in Toronto that used to house the Toronto Stock Exchange is pictured on August 18, 2011.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was in record-high territory for another day as a broad-based rally helped it move higher even as energy stocks stepped back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.96 points at 17,539.73 after trading as high as 17,557.89.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.75 of a point at 29,298.39. The S&P 500 index was up 2.63 points at 3,319.44, while the Nasdaq composite was down 8.46 points at 9,348.67.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.51 cents US compared with an average of 76.66 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude contract was up 16 cents at US$58.69 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 6.3 cents at US$2.01 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$5.70 at US$1,556.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.40 of a cent at US$2.85 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

 

The Canadian Press

