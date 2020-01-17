Loading articles...

Sheriff says several unaccounted for in Lake Tahoe avalanche

Crews were responding to an avalanche at a Northern California ski resort Friday and several people were unaccounted for, the Placer County sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

A storm passing through the area Thursday dumped several inches of snow in Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows, a ski resort in the Squaw Valley.

An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press

