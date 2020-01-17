Loading articles...

Police: Medical issue led to Starbucks crash in Illinois

MCHENRY, Ill. — The driver of a pickup truck that slammed into an Illinois Starbucks had a “medical emergency” before the crash that injured several people, police said Friday.

Police said in a statement that the driver, identified as a 53-year-old man from Lakemoor, will not be cited or charged. McHenry police spokesman Patrick Polidori told The Associated Press that he could not release more information about the man’s medical issue.

Police said the pickup truck ran off the roadway in McHenry, about 50 miles (80 kilometres) northwest of Chicago, and struck a vehicle at the drive-thru window before colliding with the building.

Police said one person was trapped under the truck. Four people, including the truck driver, were taken to hospitals. A fifth person was treated at the scene.

The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries and remained hospitalized Friday morning for observation, Polidori said.

Others injured included a 21-year-old Starbucks employee whose condition had been upgraded from critical to fair by Friday morning, the police statement said. Another Starbucks employee was in good condition and remained at a hospital for observation.

A person in the car that was struck by the pickup was treated at a hospital and released, police said.

The Associated Press

