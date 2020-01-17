Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ottawa plans to hire trainers in preparation for UN Security Council seat
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 17, 2020 1:00 pm EST
The UN Security Council holds a meeting on the Middle East Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at United Nations headquarters. Canada is still vying for a seat on the United Nations Security Council, but it's already warming up the chair with a plan to hire trainers for Canadian officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mary Altaffer
OTTAWA — Canada is still vying for a seat on the United Nations Security Council, but it’s already warming up the chair with a plan to hire trainers for Canadian officials.
The federal government issued a notice today saying it intends to award a contract worth an estimated $120,000 to New York-based organization Security Council Report to train Canadian personnel.
The notice says the contract is expected to run from Feb. 24 through the end of the year.
Canada is seeking a non-permanent seat on the security council for two years beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
It faces tough competition from Norway and Ireland for one of two available seats in the June election.
The government notice says the training must address thematic and country priorities of interest to Canada in its preparation for a seat on the council.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.